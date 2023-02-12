Interim Leeds United boss Michael Skubala, speaking to BBC MOTD: "The first goal at the top level is so important, if we had taken one of those early chances, I really fancied us to go on and win the game.

"The players have given everything, they have been really focused and professional, really hard-working, they're a really good group and I've just told them this is a positive moment because we pushed Manchester United for 80 minutes in a good way. We keep pushing and keep going so we can start getting points to stay in this league.

On what is next for him: "I don't know. I've loved it. I'm happy when I'm coaching. I've helped out the club hopefully in the situation and hopefully you can see that I can set a team up tactically, but I'm really pleased with the job I've done for the club."