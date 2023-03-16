Briony Bragg, This Fan Girl, external

I’m unfortunately too young to have seen the great Neville Southall in action. I grew up with Tim Howard.

But, the best save I've seen? Jordan Pickford was player of the season last year after producing some stunning saves in the fight to avoid relegation, his best of which I would argue came in the 1-0 win over Chelsea.

Anyone who looked at our run towards the back end of 21-22 would have scoffed at the thought of us staying up, but that wasn't Pickford's mentality that day.

When the shot from Mount hit the post he was a man possessed, sprinting back across the line to make a stunning save on the rebound from Azpilicueta. He's a world class keeper.

