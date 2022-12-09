'The Browns have left big shoes to fill'

We asked for your views on the announcement that Steve Brown will step down as St Johnstone chairman next year.

Here's what you said...

Ian: I'm very sad to see Steve Brown go. We've had our ups and downs but way more ups than a club of our size could reasonably expect. The Browns have left some big shoes to fill.

Allan: Always going to need investment and the Browns have managed the club well. Who next? Maybe a fans' buyout... or Ronaldo as player/chairman if he`s still looking for a club. Perfect fit - plenty money and got to have a few years left on the pitch.