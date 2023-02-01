'Worry over lack of defenders lingers after January business'

Jenna Thomson, Motherwell fan

Deadline day is over and although Alan Burrows assures us that the club's business isn't done yet, I have mixed feelings about how the window went down.

Losing Sondre Solholm and putting Barry Maguire and Connor Shields out on loan when faced with a relegation battle seems like a bad idea. In a time where injuries have been plaguing us, trimming the squad seems counter-productive.

That being said, Shane Blaney looked promising on his debut, and I am excited to see how the other new players - Jon Obika's arrival this morning takes Motherwell's January signings total to seven - settle into the team.

I am a little sceptical of the amount of players that are young and don’t have much experience but I shall keep an open mind.

We are badly in need of more defenders, especially full-backs, and with one of our new signings - striker Mikael Mandron - already picking up an injury we could have got 12 players last night and it wouldn’t have felt as if we were prepared.

It is a bit of a relief that not all signings we made this window were loans because do desperately need more long-term investment in the team.

Tonight’s game against St Johnstone is a must-win for Motherwell or else Arbroath and Raith Rovers away may become normal days out…