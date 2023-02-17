Beale wants a ‘strong performance’ against ‘familiar faces’

Rangers boss Michael Beale is braced for a difficult challenge against a "fired up" Livingston side featuring some familiar faces from his coaching career.

During his time as Ibrox assistant and in previous roles at youth levels with Chelsea and Liverpool, Beale worked with a few of David Martindale's current crop.

"Funny enough, in the leaving of Scotland and then coming back, the backbone of his team - the goalkeeper, Shamal George, I worked with him a lot at Liverpool," he said.

"Morgan Boyes was a young boy who played at centre-half coming through the academy.

"Stevie Kelly, I had a lot of affection for and a lot of thoughts towards his future when he was here (at Rangers) and I think he has been a good player for Livingston this year.

"And Joel Nouble was my striker at Chelsea many, many years ago at under-9s, under-10s, under-12s and under-13s so I know Joel and his family very well. There are some familiar faces there.

"It is important that we go there and put on a really strong away performance.

"Our last away performance in the league was away to Hearts (3-0 win) and it was our best performance to date. So I am looking for somewhere around that, certainly out of possession.

"They are fourth in the league, they are full of confidence but we can't be in stronger form than we are ourselves."