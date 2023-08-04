Everton kit manager Jimmy Martin has announced his retirement, after becoming the club's first-ever kit man in 1990.

Initially, Jimmy joined the club as the men’s senior team coach driver, driving the players and staff to matches, until ex-manager Howard Kendall offered him his new role.

The club said he "became a hugely-popular member of the backroom staff", working with the likes of Roberto Martinez, Carlo Ancelotti and, most recently, Sean Dyche.

Former Everton attacking midfielder Graham Stuart said: "Jimmy is an Everton legend, no question about it. Finch Farm won’t be the same without him – it will certainly be quieter, that’s for sure!

"Nothing is ever too much trouble for Jimmy and he’s been a great friend of mine since the first day I walked through the door at Bellefield. I love the man."

Former midfielder Ian Snodin, who was on the bus when Jimmy drove the newly-crowned League champions back from Norwich City in May 1987, said: "There’s no quick way back from Norwich and the lads never wanted the journey to end. Jimmy was doing the minimum speed on the motorway but, even then, Howard [Kendall] kept telling him to slow down!

"Jimmy has been a magnificent servant to Everton and I wish him all the very best for the future."