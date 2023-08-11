Rosenborg 2-1 Hearts: Your views

We asked for your thoughts after Hearts’ 2-1 defeat against Rosenborg.

Here’s a taste of what you had to say:

Douglas: The wrong team was picked. Beni Baningime was not fit to start and cost us both goals. There were at least three players on the bench who should have started - who picked the team? Steven Naismith looked frustrated on the bench, I still think we will go through against a poor Rosenborg side.

Jake: It was a sloppy first-half, we were better with Peter Haring on the pitch, and we needed a proper striker to be up front with Lawrence Shankland. We should get Craig Wighton in as soon as possible.

Daniel: We were very poor in the first half but were much better in the second half, it will be a totally different game at Tynecastle but we’ll need the fans to be right behind us, there’s still all to play for!

George: It was a struggle to watch this as we were out of sorts, through team formation and individual errors, but we are still in the game, after our three minutes of good play out of 90. Hopefully we will have learned from this and get the result we crave next week.