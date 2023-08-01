Mantej Mann, BBC Sport

Aston Villa forward Cameron Archer has what it takes to trouble top-tier defenders.

Blistering speed, close ball control and an eye for goal - Archer was influential on loan in Middlesbrough's run to the Championship play-offs last season, scoring 11 goals in 20 games.

Ollie Watkins is likely to lead the line again after excelling for Unai Emery's side last term, but Archer could be deployed alongside the more experienced 27-year-old or as a deputy from the bench if it is decided he will remain at Villa Park.

He scored the opening goal of England's winning campaign at the Under-21 Euros this summer and will be looking to add to his previous eight appearances in the top flight, which all came as a substitute after the 80-minute mark.

