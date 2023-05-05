Mason on Lloris injury, finishing the season strongly and 'soft spot' for Hodgson

Interim boss Ryan Mason has been speaking to the media before Tottenham's Premier League game against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

  • He confirmed Spurs captain Hugo Lloris will miss the rest of the season and said: "We feared that initially and now we've had the results."

  • Mason said it is too early to set a return date for Rodrigo Bentancur, but there was more positive news on fellow midfielder Yves Bissouma and defender Emerson Royal, who could play a part in the main remaining four games.

  • On the names linked with the Tottenham manager's job, Mason said: "None of my energy and attention is going into any outside noise."

  • He said bringing the club together again is a process that takes time, adding: "We need to create a feeling where everyone is aligned - the club, the players and the fans."

  • He said 2022-23 has not gone as planned for Spurs but "we've got three and a half weeks to finish the season as strongly as possible".

  • Mason said he will always have a "soft spot" for Roy Hodgson because he gave him his England debut, but added: "Wwe are playing Palace in a very good moment."

Follow Friday's Premier League manager news conferences

Sign up for Tottenham news notifications

Related Topics