Newcastle 6-1 Tottenham: What Stellini said

Tottenham boss Cristian Stellini to Sky Sports: "It went so badly because we were not prepared enough to play an important match. We have a good squad but today no-one showed how good we are. It was my responsibility to decide how we play and we decided to do it differently because of the injuries. It is my responsibility, I took it and it was wrong.

"I have to take responsibility because once we changed system we played better, scored and showed fight. Its very difficult to understand why the first 25 minutes were so bad."

Asked why he decided to change to a back four: "To give energy to the players because we spoke in the week it would be possible to change system, but obviously we didn’t show this.

"We were not prepared to play this type of tough game. To suffer, control the space, win duels, we were not well prepared. We had a good mood before the game but if you do not show this during the game. The change showed a different idea."

Asked about what he said to Pape Sarr when he brought him off: "I said to him, it was not his mistake or his problem. We knew that the first 20 minutes here will be difficult for everyone, just don’t concede a goal, after the first shot we conceded the first goal.

"I am the coach and I am above them, I have to protect them and they deserve my protection. Today I have to take this responsibility."