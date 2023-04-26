Joe Bradshaw, BBC Sport

Eight wins in 10 games. Up to fifth in the table. There seems to be no stopping Aston Villa after they edged past Fulham on Tuesday.

It has been a remarkable rise for Unai Emery's side and, looking at their remaining fixtures, they might not be finished yet.

While fourth-placed Manchester United have three games in hand over them, Villa travel to Old Trafford on Saturday - and a win there would apply some pressure and leave them within two points of a Champions League spot.

Fellow European hopefuls Brighton, Liverpool and Tottenham also all have to face the West Midlands club in their remaining five games, giving Ollie Watkins and co the ideal opportunity to rubber-stamp their entry into European competition for next season.

Emery has made a career of transforming clubs from also-rans to competitors on the highest stage.

A Europa League expedition (or better) with Aston Villa would seem a fitting next step.

