Former Aston Villa striker Garry Thompson said Unai Emery has turned dreams into a reality by guiding the club to the Europa Conference League.

Villa secured a seventh-placed Premier League finish to secure a return to Europe after a 13-year absence.

Speaking at Villa Park after the win over Brighton, Thompson said: "It’s been special and it’s been bubbling towards this moment.

"People watching the game tonight will be amazed at the quality on show. It was a superb performance from Aston Villa. I’m looking at this team and we have the nucleus of something. This club is definitely going forward.

"As an ex-player I’m delighted with the way things have gone. Fans have got something to hang onto and now we’re in Europe. The fans have always wanted to talk about Europe and it was always a long way away.

"All of a sudden we have Unai Emery come in and what seemed a long way away is now a reality. We are a big club in name only and he can lift us from where we are to where we want to be. This is an opportunity for Aston Villa and we’ve got to go and grab it."

Richard Wilford added: "People will say the Conference League isn’t as glamourous as some, but it’s a start, it’s something that no Villa fan anticipated was possible six months ago."