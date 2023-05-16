Pep Guardiola doesn't think his legacy will be affected if he doesn't win the Treble and has encouraged his players to "enjoy the moment".

"My legacy is already exceptional," said the Manchester City manager, who was speaking to the media before his side's Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday.

The tie is evenly poised at 1-1 after the first leg at the Bernabeu, but the Spaniard will be hoping his side have learned from last year's defeat at the same stage to the same opponents.

"It maybe one of the most important games here - we cannot deny that. For the competition, for the rival, for many things - but I said to players to live it as a huge opportunity, to enjoy the moment," Guardiola said.

"We are incredibly lucky to be here and it is in our hands. It depends on us.

"We don't have to do something exceptional. Just do [it] ourselves and win one game to reach the final - and we're going to give everything.

"I have an incredible feeling about the team. Whatever happens, I thank them so much for bringing all us City fans here again."

The former Barcelona boss knows that home support will be key in helping his side overcome the defending champions, adding: "Nobody can assure us we will be here again next year. Go for it from the first minute till the end. With our people, we will be playing with 12 tomorrow.

"I know the fans will be close to us. They know what we've done. They will not leave us alone.

"Our game will dictate what we have to do, but in the bad moments they will be there."