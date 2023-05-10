'Chelsea need to start getting things in place for next season'

Former Premier League defender Steve Brown believes Chelsea need to use the end of the season to start "getting things in place" for next year, starting with working out a squad of 25 players.

Chelsea currently sit 11th in the Premier League, however they finally won their first game under interim boss Frank Lampard against Bournemouth.

Mauricio Pochettino is reported to be in advanced talks to take over the Blues and will inherit a squad that has had more than £600m spent on it this season.

"From the end of the January transfer window to the summer, it has become blatantly obvious that money doesn’t always fix your issues," Brown told BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

"So what Chelsea have got to do is make sure that by the time the next manager comes in over the summer, they have an understanding of their best 20 players.

"Not scrambling around every time they have had a loss making five or six changes. There does need to be, without any doubt, 25 players that they can trust moving forward.

"This season has been a write-off for quite some time, but they need to start getting things in place for next season and that is working out their best 25."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds