Manchester City Women's defender Esme Morgan believes facing Inter Milan in the Champions League final will be an "easier step" than last night's semi-final victory over Real Madrid.

Pep Guardiola's side dismantled the reigning European champions 4-0 to move a step closer to winning the competition for the first time - and a historic treble.

Speaking on an emergency episode of BBC Radio Manchester's We're Not Really Here podcast, Morgan said: "It's a mental barrier broken down. When the draws came out and everyone was like 'gosh, look who City are going to have to beat to reach the final' - they've conquered them all now.

"I feel like the final will be an easier step than this because mentally there isn't the same aura and intimidation that surrounds Real Madrid with Inter Milan.

"Yes, a very good team but City will go in as clear favourites with the wholehearted belief that they will win the game.

"I think that's a really special position for them to be in."

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds

Will City go on and win the trophy? Or even the treble? Send us your views