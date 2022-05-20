Lawro's predictions: Liverpool v Wolves

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Liverpool's win at Southampton on Tuesday was such an impressive result after Jurgen Klopp made nine changes from the side that won the FA Cup on Saturday.

It was the performance that really stood out for me, because after going a goal behind early on, Liverpool just got better and better. They were completely on top by the end.

The big guns will be back for Liverpool for this game and I just cannot see Wolves being a threat. They seemed to sign off for the season a few weeks back.

A win won't be enough for the Reds to win the title unless Manchester City drop points against Aston Villa, but I don't think the mood will be low at Anfield if they miss out - in fact, there is no chance of that happening.

No-one expects them to win the title, and they will get a brilliant reception on their lap of honour for winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup. The main thing, though, is the send off they will get before the Champions League final in Paris the following weekend - everyone knows that is the chance to end a brilliant season on a massive high.

Find out how Lawro thinks the rest of the weekend's Premier League fixtures will go