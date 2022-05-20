Chelsea v Watford: Team news

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel is likely to rotate his squad now that third place has been secured.

Defender Malang Sarr and midfielder Saul Niguez could feature along with youngsters Harvey Vale and Lewis Hall.

Watford forward Cucho Hernandez should be available after missing more than a month with a hamstring issue.

Tom Cleverley is fit again after a rib injury while Josh King and Kiko Femenia have both trained this week after a period out with illness.

