'Raphinha make me smile'

After their injury-time equaliser Leeds lapped the Elland Road pitch to salute their fans for the final time this season.

One supporter passed a homemade sign which read 'Raphinha make me smile' to the players.

Kalvin Phillips seemed to appreciate it, as did Raphinha.

Both smiled. That sounds like a result.

What would Leeds give for a similarly upbeat result at Brentford next week?

