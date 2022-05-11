Manchester City players will feel "a galactico" has arrived when Erling Haaland walks into the dressing room, says former Scotland midfielder Don Hutchison.

City confirmed on Tuesday a deal has been struck to sign the Borussia Dortmund forward in the summer and Hutchison believes it is another example of boss Pep Guardiola raising the bar at Etihad Stadium.

"It is amazing that Haaland is coming to the Premier League," Hutchison told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"Pep is such an incredible manager and he keeps raising the standards every season.

"For the City players, this will feel like a galactico signing."

Hutchison also suspects City may be plotting a mischievous way of showing off the Norway striker to the world.

"It would not surprise me at all if, on the day of the Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool, pictures emerge of Haaland in City colours," he said.

