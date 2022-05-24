David Michael, My Old Man Said, external

Rating: 5/10. There's certainly a surreal element to the season after Villa ended up with Steven Gerrard as their manager and signed Philippe Coutinho. But ultimately the club were aiming for seventh or eighth and they've regressed in terms of their league table finish from last season. The season closer at Etihad Stadium perhaps summed Villa’s season up.

Best performance: Winning away at Manchester United. An event that will have been a once-in-a-lifetime experience for some younger Villa fans.

Player of the season: Matty Cash. So many players under-performed in terms of expectations, yet at least Cash has been consistent throughout the season. There’s still more to come from him and hopefully playing for Poland in the World Cup will boost his confidence further.

Player whose time is up: Wesley. The previous record signing is a forgotten man now, after a long-term injury derailed his Villa career. Moot loan spells at Brugge and Internacional haven’t helped his rehabilitation back into the Villa picture.

Opposition player you'd love at your team: In terms of one player, who would address several shortcomings, then probably Declan Rice. Although, we’re hoping that the newly-signed Boubacar Kamara will have a similar effect in improving the Villa midfield.

Happy with your manager?: If the team can absorb his steely determination and character, and shred their frailties (19 points dropped from winning positions), then Gerrard could be just the tonic as Villa boss. A good pre-season on the training pitch and in the transfer market, and we’ll have a good idea of his potential by Christmas.

One learning to take into next season: If you find yourself 2-0 up with 15 minutes to go, feign injury and time waste until the whole team is on yellow cards!

Do you agree with David? Let us know here