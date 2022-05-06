Liverpool v Tottenham: Team news

Liverpool may need to assess Roberto Firmino, who is nursing a foot problem.

Joel Matip, Jordan Henderson and Luis Diaz could return to the starting line-up after dropping to the bench against Villarreal in the Champions League.

Tottenham remain without Sergio Reguilon because of a groin issue and boss Antonio Conte is unsure if the Spaniard will play again this season.

Injured trio Matt Doherty, Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga have been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign.

Pick your Reds XI

Choose and share your Spurs team