Kyle Walker said the outcome of Saturday's Champions League final won't define the achievements of Manchester City in recent years.

However, the full-back said there are members of Pep Guardiola's squad who want to "put right the wrongs" from City's 2021 defeat by Chelsea.

Speaking before this year's final against Inter Milan, Walker said: "It doesn't define what this squad has achieved over the last six years if we go on and win this or not.

"It helps massively to say that we can be put in that category of probably one of the best Premier League teams of all time. We don't win five Premier Leagues in six years if we are not a good team.

"We kind of know we are a good team but to be recognised globally as one of the best teams you need to win the Champions League.

"We are not beating around the bush with that, we know this is now a great opportunity, we have a second chance definitely with Pep and the group of players who have stayed around and we need to put right the wrongs we did against Chelsea."