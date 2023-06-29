'Sima has medical ahead of Rangers loan from Brighton'

Brighton & Hove Albion will give forward Abdallah Sima's move to Rangers their blessing - but only as a straight loan as they will not let the 22-year-old leave on a cut-price permanent transfer next summer. (Daily Record), external

Brighton & Hove Albion forward Abdallah Sima was due to undergo a medical on Wednesday as the 22-year-old nears the completion of a loan move to Rangers. (Sky Sports)

Los Angeles midfielder Timothy Tillman says his brother Malik enjoyed his time in Glasgow as the 21-year-old playmaker's future remains undecided after Rangers triggered a £5m option to buy after his season-long loan but Bayern Munich cancelled that amid interest from Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion. (Daily Record), external

Rangers are keen to explore the option of a loan move for 28-year-old Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers with an option to buy, but the Italian Serie B club prefer a permanent agreement. (Tuttomercatoweb), external

Cremonese sporting director Simone Jacket says his club are waiting for Rangers to formulate a new proposal over their interest in striker Cyriel Dessers, with negotiations having hit an impasse. (Sport Italia), external

Coventry City will soon set their sights on Swansea City winger Morgan Whittaker, with Rangers, along with Plymouth Argyle, still keen on the 22-year-old they targeted in January. (Sunday Mirror's Darren Witcoop), external

