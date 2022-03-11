Lacazette contract talks on hold

George Cummins, BBC Sport

Alexandre Lacazette’s contract talks are on hold with top four at stake, Mikel Arteta said today.

The current Arsenal captain has a contract that expires at the end of the season.

Arteta said: "We have discussed it and at the end of the season, once we know where we are, we will make a decision all together.

"I don’t want anybody thinking about anything else that is not that. The decision [to talk about a new contract] we agreed, is to do it in the summer, and we will do it as soon as the season is finished."

The forward only has five goals for Arsenal this season, but has seven assists in his past nine matches.