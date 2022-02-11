Manchester Utd v Southampton: Team news

Alex Telles returns for Manchester United after completing a period of isolation due to Covid-19 but fellow Brazilian Fred is still unavailable after testing positive for the virus.

Eric Bailly is out with a swollen ankle sustained at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Tino Livramento was rested by Southampton in midweek after his recent return from a knee problem but he is likely to play at Old Trafford.

Nathan Tella and Nathan Redmond will be assessed.

Does Telles take his place back in the United starting line-up?

Who makes your Saints starting XI?