Rodgers wants Celtic 'to embrace great challenge' of Europe

While Brendan Rodgers has stressed the importance of continuing Celtic's domestic dominance, it is clear that the club's new manager is looking to make a dent in Europe this time around.

The 50-year-old won seven out of seven domestic honours during his first spell in Glasgow, but failed to make any serious statements in European competition.

Champions League qualification was achieved in his first two campaigns, but the last-32 stage of the Europa League was the furthest his side progressed in Europe.

For the second season in a row, no qualification is required for the Scottish title-winners to reach the Champions League group stage, and Rodgers is hoping to make a mark.

"We’ll look to have European football after Christmas," he said. "Even though that’s a challenge with the resources other clubs have.

"We all know the challenges of the Champions League. If you can get through to the knockout stage, that’s a big step for a Scottish team.

"But there are competitions now, with a bit of luck and quality, that can allow you to go a long way. For us, it’s a great challenge that we’ll look to embrace."