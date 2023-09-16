Fulham 1-0 Luton Town: What Silva said

Fulham manager Marco Silva said: "The team that did more to win the game clearly was ourselves, the team that was in command of the game was ourselves. We deserved the points, not with the best performance but if you are always commanding the game and trying with a team that are really deep then I think we deserve the three points - but not with the best performance.

On Joao Palhinho, who signed a new contract after nearly joining Bayern Munich: "It is great news for us, it was not a great two months for us with a lot of noise around the club. It is a clear consequence of last season with players that performed well being linked with other clubs.

"But I am really pleased for Joao and he showed how he is so important for us, how he is a top player and essential for how we want to play. That is probably a surprise for many, but not for me.