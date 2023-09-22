Doidge's eye was 'virtually hanging out'

Christian Doidge is available to face St Johnstone on Saturday despite being left with “his eye virtually hanging out” last weekend, says Hibs head coach Nick Montgomery.

The Welsh striker was forced off at half-time in the 2-2 draw with Kilmarnock with a facial injury after colliding with an opponent’s knee.

“He managed to cut him top and bottom of his eye, so that was a tricky one this week,” said Montgomery.

“We obviously didn’t want any contact and he had to keep his eye clean, but it looks like it’s healing up really well. He’s all guns blazing for tomorrow.”

The visit of St Johnstone for Montgomery’s first home game in charge begins a run of three successive Easter Road fixtures.

“It’s a big week, it’s a good week, I can’t wait,” said Montgomery.

“We have my first home game tomorrow then a quarter-final in the cup midweek. I’m just looking at Saturday first and looking forward to the fans coming in full force and getting behind the team.”