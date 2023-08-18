Erik Ten Hag says "personality" will be key in improving Manchester United's away form this season.

In a season in which they only lost twice at home, including their opening defeat to Brighton, questions arose over the capability of the squad when travelling to away games.

The Red Devils won 15 of their 19 home league games in 2022-23 but recorded only eight victories on the road.

Away defeats included a devastating 7-0 loss to Liverpool and a 4-0 defeat at Brentford which was their seventh in a row on the road - their worst run since 1936.

Ten Hag is keen to improve on this going forward, saying players must show "more personality on the pitch."

Speaking about away form he said: "That is one of the aims, we have to step up in away games to gather more points, to bring higher levels because that is the foundation for more points.

"It is often to do with personality, so that’s a demand from me on the players, and we have to show more personality on the pitch to win such games and to gather more points in away games."

United prepare for their first away game of the season when they face Tottenham on Saturday.