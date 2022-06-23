Manchester City are in advanced talks to seal the signing of Brighton and Spain defender Marc Cucurella, 23. (Football Insider), external

Chelsea are waiting on Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku, 29, to complete his loan move to Inter Milan before acting on their interest in Manchester City and England forward Raheem Sterling, 27. (Sky Sports), external

Sterling will only consider leaving City if he is a first-team regular at a club challenging for the Champions League and leading domestic trophies. (Times - subscription required), external

Southampton have attempted to deter interest from Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham and West Ham in 27-year-old England midfielder James Ward-Prowse with a £75m valuation. (Give Me Sport), external

