Brighton suffered a 3-1 defeat by West Ham last time out, having won their first two Premier League matches this season. The Seagulls have not lost consecutive games since October 2022 - Roberto de Zerbi’s second and third in charge.

Newcastle have lost their past two Premier League games, this after having only lost two of their previous 15 beforehand (W10 D3). The Magpies last suffered three consecutive league defeats in March-April 2022.

Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon has been involved in three goals in his past four Premier League appearances (two goals, one assist), having not scored or assisted in his previous 20. His first Premier League goals were scored against Brighton in January 2022 - a game in which he scored twice for Everton, but they lost 3-2.