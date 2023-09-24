Strain lauds unbeaten run and talent 'all over the pitch'

Martin Dowden, BBC Scotland

St Mirren goalscorer Ryan Strain wants the squad to keep pushing after going six league games unbeaten to lie two points off the top of the Scottish Premiership after the 1-0 win over Heart of Midlothian.

“Big result today," said the Australia full-back. “I think I just read there it’s 10 games unbeaten plus the cup, so amazing result today and hopefully we can just keep pushing.

“I think it’s a collective from the whole team. We’re all working together, working really hard. We’ve got talent all over the pitch.

"If we can keep structured, not conceding, we definitely know we can score goals because of the talent on the pitch, so we need to keep our heads down."

St Mirren travel to face Hibs on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup.

"We haven’t really achieved anything yet, so we go on Wednesday and hopefully get to a semi-final," Strain added.

“The cup is more for the fans. For us, it’s a great chance to win silverware and a great chance to have a big day out at Hampden.

"I think we want to do that for the fans. Hopefully we can get there. Big game on Wednesday.”