Forest sign goalkeeper Vlachodimos from Benfica

Nottingham Forest have signed goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos from Benfica on a four-year deal.

The 29-year-old kept 21 clean sheets in 34 league appearances for the Portuguese club last season.

He joins Forest having won two league titles and two Supertaca Candido de Oliveira titles.

Forest’s Chief Football Officer, Ross Wilson said: "We are pleased to welcome Odysseas to Nottingham Forest.

"He is very talented and brings an abundance of experience with him, and he will add real competition to our goalkeeping department."

