Motherwell v St Mirren: Pick of the stats

Motherwell v St Mirren head to head stats

  • Motherwell have won three of their last four home league games versus St Mirren (D1), including their last two in a row.

  • St Mirren’s only win in their last nine league meetings with Motherwell (D4 L4) was in January of last season (1-0).

  • Motherwell have won each of their last three league games, last winning four on the spin in February 2019 – a run of six under now St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson.

  • St Mirren remain unbeaten in this season’s Scottish Premiership (W2 D2), although the Buddies have only won one of their last six away league games (D2 L3).

  • Only Elie Youan (29) has attempted more take-ons in this Premiership this season than St Mirren’s Conor McMenamin (19), while four of McMenamin’s take-ons have led to him then attempting a cross, a league-high tally.

Related Topics