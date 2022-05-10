Tuesday talking point: 'The end of the season can’t come soon enough'

Gary Gowers, My Football Writer, external

With West Ham arriving at Carrow Road just three days after a very heavy night in Frankfurt, it didn’t seem unreasonable to think City could make it a difficult afternoon for David Moyes’ men on Sunday.

Okay, so we’re already down and out but as Dean Smith reminded us at Friday’s pre-match press conference, there’s still pride to play for plus the additional prize money that comes from finishing 19th instead of 20th.

But, while that message came through loud and clear to the gathered press, it was a message that fell on deaf ears in the changing room.

No pride, no passion, no fight, no resistance, no desire, no energy.

Add all of those things into a mix that already includes having the smallest, weakest and slowest squad in the league, and you’re left with an empty shell of a team – one that by the end of West Ham’s easy 4-0 win was playing to a less-than half-empty stadium.

The discussions around why we ended up with a squad so wholly unfit for purpose are well under way.

The whole season has been a joyless experience for Norwich fans but on the whole they have stayed incredibly loyal to the club, particularly when you consider what they have had to endure.

But it’s a dam that’s close to bursting.

Quite frankly, the end of the season can’t come soon enough.

Whether a couple of football-free summer months will be enough to recharge the batteries, both on and off the pitch, remains to be seen.