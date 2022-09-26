Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has no plans to return to Stamford Bridge at the end of his season-long loan spell at Inter Milan, who are expected to renew the 29-year-old's deal. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia), external

Brighton forward Leandro Trossard, 27, says he would be willing to follow former Seagulls boss Graham Potter to Chelsea, but the Belgium international would want to play and not sit on the bench. (Het Nieuwsblad, via Mail), external

