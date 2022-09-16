P﻿ep Guardiola is wary of the threat posed by Saturday's opponents Wolves, saying they are in a false position in the early Premier League table.

W﻿olves have one win and three draws from their opening four games and Guardiola believes tactical adjustments made by boss Bruno Lage this season only make them harder to play against.

"﻿It is completely different to previous seasons," said Guardiola. "I'm really impressed with how they play.

"﻿Their position in the table is only because football is not predictable. Sometimes you get what you don't deserve or you don't get what you deserve.

"﻿They are one of the toughest opponents we face and tomorrow will be no exception."

S﻿ince allowing captain Conor Coady to join Everton on loan, Wolves have shifted to a four-man defence, a tweak Guardiola believes is paying dividends.

"﻿They have a lot of good things happening," he said. "In terms of central defenders making good processes, attacking with runners and attacking inside and outside on the pitch.

"﻿They have a lot of talent and have many huge competitors with a Portuguese mentality.

"﻿We have to be really prepared mentally otherwise it will be very difficult."