C﻿eltic's Kyogo Furuhashi has been rewarded for a productive August by winning the Scottish Premiership player of the month award.

T﻿he Japan forward scored in all four Celtic games in August - a six-goal haul including a hat-trick in the record 9-0 rout of Dundee United at Tannadice - and Ange Postecoglou's side currently top the table with six wins from six.

K﻿yogo told Celtic TV that "every goal is for the supporters" and added: “I’m happy to get player of the month. My team-mates always give me good passes and I just score the goals and I’m happy."