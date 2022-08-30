Analysis: Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford

Matthew Howarth, BBC Sport

Brentford were far from their best at Selhurst Park on Tuesday evening, but they fought back from a losing position for the fourth time this season to claim a hard-earned draw – and could even have snatched all three points late on.

The Bees registered their first shot on target with 20 minutes remaining – a Josh Dasilva effort that was easily saved by Crystal Palace goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

But they were unfortunate not to win the game after second-half substitute Yoane Wissa had cancelled out Wilfried Zaha’s sensational strike – Rico Henry was denied by Guaita before Ben Mee thudded a header off the crossbar in stoppage time.

Thomas Frank had mixed feelings after the game, confessing himself pleased with his players’ never-say-die attitude but frustrated at the Bees’ failure to claim the victory.

But the visitors’ character resilience will stand them in good stead as the season progresses.