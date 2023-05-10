Playing at Etihad Stadium will help Manchester City forget last year's semi-final defeat to Real Madrid, according to former defender Nedum Onuoha.

A 1-1 draw in the Spanish capital on Tuesday left boss Pep Guardiola describing the tie as "open" before the return in Manchester next Wednesday.

It is a year since Carlo Ancelotti's Real side staged a stunning comeback to beat City in the semi-final but Onuoha thinks Guardiola's players will be able to blot that from their memory.

"I don't think it will be that hard [to not have last year's result on their minds]," he told BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast, "and that's because the surroundings for the second leg are different.

"Last year, they did beat Real Madrid at the Etihad and I think the excitement of knowing over 90% of people in that stadium are rooting for you to win definitely makes your job a little bit easier."

Man City set the record by an English club for the longest unbeaten home run in the Champions League with 25 in the previous round, a statistic Onuoha things could be key.

"As it stands they're 21 games unbeaten or so in all competitions," he said. "They have one of the best records in the Champions League at home and they don't go to the Etihad expecting to lose games.

"Obviously they work hard for that record and I think they'll be doing the same thing here.

"As long as they don't make too many big mistakes like they did at times [in Madrid] then I believe they will do well because at home they have been exceptional."

Listen to the full discussion from 2'23"35 on BBC Sounds