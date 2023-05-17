Phil McNulty, chief football writer

Liverpool's announcement that the experienced quartet of Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are leaving Anfield came as no surprise.

What it does confirm, however, is that this will be a summer of transition as manager Jurgen Klopp refreshes a squad that will end the season without silverware after chasing four trophies last term, winning the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Firmino has been a central figure in Liverpool's outstanding trophy haul under Klopp, but the succession plan for the Brazilian already appears to have been dealt with by the signing of Cody Gakpo.

It is in midfield where Klopp will focus attention. Milner, Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain will leave, and captain Jordan Henderson turns 33 in June.

Borussia Dortmund's England star Jude Bellingham will not be coming, but Liverpool will have plans in place for serious strengthening in that area, with Chelsea's Mason Mount and Brighton's Argentina World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister very much on a list of potential summer targets.