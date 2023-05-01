Bournemouth are "absolutely safe now" and boss Gary O'Neil deserves huge credit for the "remarkable job" he has done.

That is the view of former Republic of Ireland and Tottenham defender Stephen Kelly, who said he had been sure the Cherries would be relegated.

Sunday's win over Leeds United put Bournemouth 10 points clear of the bottom three with four games to play.

"It’s unbelievable. Genuinely, he has to take such credit for where they are," Kelly told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"I 100% thought Bournemouth would go down with Nottingham Forest and Southampton. I just thought, looking at squads, they didn’t have as much about them.

"They have not just been winning games, they are winning comfortably.

"They look so dangerous in attack and I think it’s a remarkable job he has done. Absolutely they are safe now with 39 points."

Did you know?

Bournemouth won 15 points in April (P7 W5 D0 L2) and their five wins only one fewer than they managed between August and March.

Jefferson Lerma has scored five Premier League goals this season, two more than he scored in his first two campaigns in the competition in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

Dominic Solanke has been involved in six goals in his past seven league appearances for Bournemouth (three goals, three assists). He’s been involved in four more goals than any other Cherries player this season (13 – six goals, seven assists).

