Brentford manager Thomas Frank, speaking to BBC Sport about doing a league double over Manchester City: "It is a nice fairytale. It’s a very good narrative for us. The big win was at the Etihad – a very big win.

"Today they still put a very strong team out there. There are a lot of teams that have faced them and lost, but we managed to beat them – well deserved, I think. It summed up a fantastic season for us. The journey we’ve been on is fantastic. I’m so proud."

On missing out on Europe: "We should have beaten Villa, then we would have had Europa Conference League. Anyway, it’s [still] fantastic.

"We’re very ambitious. We want to add layers, we want to be better. The reality is a top six - a top seven with Newcastle - the rest of us are fighting for the rest. The best for us is this, but in the worst [scenario], worse can happen."