BBC Sport's chief football writer Phil McNulty has been answering fans' questions as we head into the first international break of the Premier League season.

Don: Is Alex Iwobi the bargain of the transfer window?

Phil: Not really, no.

Everton have done pretty well to get £22m for a player with a year left on his contract. Too inconsistent and not enough end product in my opinion, but his attitude and willingness to try to improve is unquestioned.

Fulham manager Marco Silva is also clearly a big fan, having signed him at Everton, so he is clearly confident he can get a tune out of him.