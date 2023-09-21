Chris Coughlin, BBC Radio Merseyside

Everton continue their search for a first Premier League win of the season as they head to West London to take on Brentford on Saturday.

Sean Dyche’s side, however, will need to improve their display considerably after the manager was critical of the performance against Arsenal at Goodison Park last weekend.

Injuries are clearing up for the Blues with key forwards Dwight McNeil and Dominic Calvert-Lewin returning to action in recent weeks.

The Blues are yet to win on either of their two visits to Brentford since the Bees’ made their Premier League bow in 2021 but came close last season, only to be denied by a late Vitaly Janelt goal.

With further concerns emerging this week about the potential 777 Partners takeover, a first three points of the campaign would do wonders to lift the mood on and off the pitch for the blue half of Merseyside.