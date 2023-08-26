Everton 0-1 Wolves: Analysis

Shamoon Hafez, BBC Sport at Goodison Park

It was the same old story for Everton.

Dominating a match for large periods but failing to score, before being his by a sucker punch from the opposition.

Sean Dyche's side now lie bottom of the Premier League table, without a point or a goal in their opening three games.

The home faithful thought they had won it with 11 minutes remaining when Abdoulaye Doucoure slotted in to finish off a fine move, but the assistant's flag went up for offside and Sasa Kalajdzic struck late on to stun the hosts.

Dyche said afterwards: "If we had loads and loads of money, we would change allsorts because things have not been right for a long time. I am trying to remodel a group with the players that are here and if we can add to that we will be doing.

"All these names that get bandied, there are some that are real and some that are not."