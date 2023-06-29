Everton have unveiled their home kit for the 2023-24 season and the club says it "celebrates a much-loved traditional element of Goodison Park".

For the first time in more than a decade, the Toffees' home shirt has a collar, which features Goodison’s famous Archibald Leitch pattern on its trim.

Dwight McNeil, who took part in kit photoshoot, said: "I like what hummel have done with the kit, giving it a retro look and bringing elements of Goodison into it that I think fans will really appreciate.

"Goodison – and the fans – are obviously massive to us and I can’t wait to be wearing this shirt when the season kicks off."