New Leeds manager Daniel Farke talking to BBC Radio Leeds' Adam Pope about the job that lies ahead of him: "I'm really happy to be here. Feeling grateful and humble to work for such an amazing club.

"It's my deep belief that we are all professionals in this business and for that you have to work hard.

"To be there you must have top-class fitness - especially in the toughest league in the world. The Premier League is the best league in the world but the Championship is the toughest.

"You need to have an outstanding fitness level and we have to work on it, especially during pre-season. It's a short pre-season, but all through the year we will work hard.

"It's not just about hard work, it's all to enjoy what you're doing and to create a special philosophy. I don't like to speak too much about it - for me, it's more important to see it on the pitch.

"That will be one topic - to be pretty quick in order to reach the hearts of the players, to build a unity, to build a group and this is what we'll work on and hopefully do our fans proud."

Listen to a special episode of Don't Go To Bed Just Yet on BBC Sounds