Everton trio offered new deals

Everton have offered a new contract to club captain Seamus Coleman, with his previous deal set to expire at the end of this month.

The 34-year-old missed the final four games of the season with a knee injury, but is an important member of the dressing room under Sean Dyche.

Midfielder Tom Davies and goalkeeper Andy Lonergan have also been offered new deals.

Meanwhile, Yerry Mina and Andros Townsend will leave when their contracts expire on 30 June, as will Asmir Begovic who rejected a new deal.