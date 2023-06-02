Manchester City's Phil Foden says his appreciation of featuring in big matches such as Saturday's FA Cup final against Manchester United has increased in recent months.

Foden, 23, was out of action for a month after having his appendix removed in March.

The England midfielder told Football Focus: "I've seen football in a different way. When I was sick and in my hospital bed, I was thinking: 'Imagine if that was my career done.'

"I've changed my mentality and every day I enjoy it even more.

"Tomorrow's never guaranteed in a football career, so I cherish these moments even more now."

